Dothan's Mardi Gras celebrations grow each year - parade rolls through city next Saturday

Mardi Gras parading in Dothan is still in its infancy, but those involved are having a blast watching it grow.
“It’s the happiest day in Dothan,” said Harry Hall, one of the original organizers for Dothan’s Mardi Gras parade. “And for those who ride in the parade, the funnest day in Dothan. It is like Christmas for adults.”
It started in 2014 when a few friends decided to bring Mardi Gras to the peanut capital. They became known as the Krewe of Kolosse (KOK).
Hall, a KOK founding member and a local attorney, secured a city permit and a group of participants first paraded from Dothan’s Solomon Park to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. It took off from there as more people found out about it and wanted in.
The KOK Mardi Gras Parade is always the Saturday prior to Ash Wednesday, and this year’s parade will be Feb. 26 starting at 3:30 p.m.
The parade will start on Girard Avenue and move through the Garden District before crossing Main Street and heading down past the Boys and Girls Club on its way to Foster Street in downtown Dothan. It will likely take more than two hours for the nearly 40 floats to travel the 3.8-mile parade route.
“There is so much energy for the parade this year at least from the people who will be riding and the people building floats,” Hall said.
Many know it as boisterous street celebration with parades, masks, beads, and lots of excess, but Mardi Gras is also a Christian celebration held the Tuesday (called Fat Tuesday) before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. It is a time to celebrate prior to the more solemn observance and fasting that occurs during Lent, the six weeks leading up to Easter.
Krewe of Kolosse adopted traditions from Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile and New Orleans and basically kept what they liked from each celebration.
“We just made this up with a little bit of knowledge of how things work in Mobile and New Orleans and trying to bring the best of those traditions up here,” Hall said. “… It just took off.”
The Thalian Mardi Gras Society was actually Dothan’s first krewe, although KOK hosted the first parade. Dothan’s other Mardi Gras social clubs have names like Krewe de Fête, Mystics of the Garden, Krewe de Wu, the Mystics of Solomon Park, and the Order of the Black Dress.
With so many more krewes, Dothan now has a Mardi Gras ball season in the weeks leading up to the parade.
Some krewes are all men; some are all women. Some krewes base membership on age. Most cap the number of members they’ll accept. Membership in many of the local krewes is by invitation-only just as it is in New Orleans and Mobile, but Hall said each year it seems a new krewe forms.
There’s a parade queen and debutantes – high school seniors who are daughters or granddaughters of KOK members. There’s also a king chosen by members of KOK who rides the king’s float and throws 50 golden coconuts to those he deems deserving on parade day.
Of course, the Mardi Gras celebration now extends beyond the krewes involved. The City of Dothan, Visit Dothan and the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority have put their support behind the parade and plan events for people downtown waiting for the parade to hit Foster Street. Hall said the social media feedback now extends farther out in the region.
There are several spots along the parade route where people can park and watch the parade. Hall said crowds will gather at churches along the route or at the Boys and Girls Club on Alice Street, and all down North and South Foster for the parade’s big finish.
This year’s parade will feature a special guest krewe from New Orleans known as the Mardi Gras Indians. The members are known for their detailed costuming of colorful feathers and bead work done by hand. The Mardi Gras Indians will join the parade at the Boys and Girls Club.
With last year’s parade canceled due to COVID-19, Hall said everybody involved is ready to put on a show.
The floats themselves have become more elaborate over the years. Peanut wagons, school buses and even a cotton wagon have been converted for floats. Almost all the floats feature music and lights, which means they have to make room for a portable generator. One krewe is known for its “Soul Train” float – a series of peanut wagons made to look like the locomotive from the popular musical variety dance show. Another has featured a dragon’s head. There are even floats decorated to look like a swamp boat and a pirate’s ship.
And the items thrown from the floats have also gotten more elaborate. There are beads, of course, but most krewes also throw MoonPies, toys, cups, Mardi Gras coins, sunglasses and handmade items that may even contain gift cards.
The parade has even incorporated bead recycling for those who catch beads but don’t necessarily want to take them home. A trailer near the end of the parade makes sport of throwing the beads back so they can be used again.
Work on floats typically begins in October, Hall said. Crews will work late into the night in the weeks before the parade. It’s hard work, but Hall said those riding in the parade have just as much fun as the people watching along the route.
“It’s still the funnest day in Dothan, and it’s what we get most of our energy about is getting to put on the parade,” Hall said. “It’s exciting for us.”
