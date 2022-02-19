Dothan's Mardi Gras celebrations grow each year - parade rolls through city next Saturday

The floats themselves have become more elaborate over the years. Peanut wagons, school buses and even a cotton wagon have been converted for floats. Almost all the floats feature music and lights, which means they have to make room for a portable generator. One krewe is known for its “Soul Train” float – a series of peanut wagons made to look like the locomotive from the popular musical variety dance show. Another has featured a dragon’s head. There are even floats decorated to look like a swamp boat and a pirate’s ship.

And the items thrown from the floats have also gotten more elaborate. There are beads, of course, but most krewes also throw MoonPies, toys, cups, Mardi Gras coins, sunglasses and handmade items that may even contain gift cards.

The parade has even incorporated bead recycling for those who catch beads but don’t necessarily want to take them home. A trailer near the end of the parade makes sport of throwing the beads back so they can be used again.

Work on floats typically begins in October, Hall said. Crews will work late into the night in the weeks before the parade. It’s hard work, but Hall said those riding in the parade have just as much fun as the people watching along the route.

“It’s still the funnest day in Dothan, and it’s what we get most of our energy about is getting to put on the parade,” Hall said. “It’s exciting for us.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

