Dothan's neighborhood revitalization projects help improve residents' quality of life

During a city commission meeting, Kirchhoff said it’s wonderful to live in a city that is supportive of the Harbour’s and the Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless’ initiative to end unwanted homeless in the area and is appreciate of the “Love Dothan” projects that assist them in that goal.

“We believe it made it a safer neighborhood,” Morris said. “It made it to where if someone does have a reason for emergency services to come, they have an e-911 address to display and that will help emergency services respond quicker... having well-lit streets, they can see them better… I think the neighborhood in general looks better with it being more manicured.”

Since cleanup day, First Baptist Church of Dothan organized another cleanup day several weeks later to further help residents clean up their properties. Also, Dothan Leisure Services cleaned up the playground, tennis and basketball courts at Kinney Park on Chickasaw Street behind the Hawk-Houston Boy’s Club to make it more suitable for children and their families. They also installed a plaque honoring the little-known namesake of the park.

Morris said decisions are still being made on some homes that likely need to be condemned and demolished, but noted it was a long process. He said his team has identified the homes and contacted the property owners to get them taken care of.