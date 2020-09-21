Dothan's operation 'Clean Sweep': 72 arrests, 31 firearms recovered

Streets are a little bit cleaner after a joint operation led by Dothan police resulted in the seizure of 31 firearms, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Operation “Clean Sweep,” a joint task with numerous federal law enforcement agencies, started on Thursday evening and lasted until Sunday at 1 a.m. targeting neighborhoods that have become hotbeds for illegal firearm activity lately.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Marshall Service, and Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole assisted in the operation, which led to the arrest of 72 people on 103 charges.
Charges stem from illegal firearm possession, capital murder, possession of pistol without permit, and numerous drug charges.
Seized firearms were illegally owned. Some were stolen, while others were in the possession of felons or people who did not have a firearm permit. Many had serial numbers scratched off and police believe that several may have been used in the enactment of violent crimes.
Some charges may be upgraded to federal charges because firearms were stolen or altered.
“We’re happy to know these firearms are off the streets and will not go back,” Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said Monday.
Parrish said some seized firearms will be examined by the Department of Forensic Science to match ballistics with past crimes, but in the end, all weapons will be destroyed.
Additionally, officers seized eight ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of methamphetamine and around $5,000 in cash.
While conducting the operation, there was not a single shot fired, Parrish said.
“I want to commend the officers for their dedication and taking the guns off the street,” he said. “We had several area residents to show appreciation for the concentration of police presence in their neighborhood. We will do everything possible in the future to limit gun violence.”
The operation is ongoing. Dothan police are utilizing data-driven policing in which staff identifies calls involving gun violence and determine when and where to concentrate sector patrol operations.
“We will not reveal when or where we will be concentrating enforcement efforts,” Parrish said.
Ford Country was chosen as the main area for the operation because of numerous shots fired calls and a recent homicide on Galaxie Drive.
The rate of firearm assaults in Dothan has increased significantly this year compared to years prior.
A chart of extrapolated data based on the current rate of complaints so far this year showed the number of firearm assaults could double 2019’s numbers by year end. As of Sept. 8, the department has already responded to 33% more firearm assaults than in all of 2019.
