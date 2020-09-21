Dothan's operation 'Clean Sweep': 72 arrests, 31 firearms recovered

Parrish said some seized firearms will be examined by the Department of Forensic Science to match ballistics with past crimes, but in the end, all weapons will be destroyed.

Additionally, officers seized eight ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of methamphetamine and around $5,000 in cash.

While conducting the operation, there was not a single shot fired, Parrish said.

“I want to commend the officers for their dedication and taking the guns off the street,” he said. “We had several area residents to show appreciation for the concentration of police presence in their neighborhood. We will do everything possible in the future to limit gun violence.”

The operation is ongoing. Dothan police are utilizing data-driven policing in which staff identifies calls involving gun violence and determine when and where to concentrate sector patrol operations.

“We will not reveal when or where we will be concentrating enforcement efforts,” Parrish said.

Ford Country was chosen as the main area for the operation because of numerous shots fired calls and a recent homicide on Galaxie Drive.

The rate of firearm assaults in Dothan has increased significantly this year compared to years prior.

A chart of extrapolated data based on the current rate of complaints so far this year showed the number of firearm assaults could double 2019’s numbers by year end. As of Sept. 8, the department has already responded to 33% more firearm assaults than in all of 2019.

