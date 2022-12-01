Dothan's sales, lodging tax revenues up for November

Dothan continued to see an increase in revenue from sales and lodging tax collections during the month of November.

According to the City of Dothan’s latest reports, the city received more than $7.5 million from its November sales tax collections – a 5.2% increase over last year’s November collections and a nearly 6.1% increase for the fiscal year to date.

The 2023 fiscal year began Oct. 1; so, for the first two months of its fiscal year, the City of Dothan has collected $15.4 million from sales taxes. That’s $880,287 over the same period last year and nearly $3.3 million over what the city budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first two months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached $14.5 million.

The sales tax collection report includes the general sales and use tax, automotive sales tax, machines and manufacturing tax, a farm and agriculture tax, and an alcohol sales tax. The general sales tax and alcohol sales tax both had year-to-date gains, while revenue from the other tax rates fell.

Dothan’s general sales tax rate – what people pay when they shop at retail stores – is 9%. Of that, 4% stays in the city, 4% goes to the State of Alabama, and 1% goes to Houston County.

Dothan collected nearly $92 million from sales taxes during the 2022 fiscal year. The city budgeted $76.8 million for collections in the 2023 fiscal year.

Lodging tax collections for November were $368,057, which is nearly $55,644 – or 17.8% – over last year’s November lodging tax collections.

Of the 13% lodging tax rate in the City of Dothan, the state gets 4% and the city gets 9%. The city then designates 4% of its collections for the Dothan Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, or Visit Dothan, for the purpose of promoting tourism and conventions in the city.

Lodging tax collections so far for the 2023 fiscal year are at $720,151, which is nearly $110,833 over the same period in the 2022 fiscal year. That’s an 18.2% increase from the previous year to date.

Total lodging tax collections for the 2022 fiscal year were $3.95 million, which were up 15.7% from 2021 fiscal year.