Although Dothan's sales tax revenue was down compared to last July, it still remains ahead of the budgeted projections set for the year.

According to the City of Dothan's latest report, the city received $8.23 million from its July sales tax collections, a decrease of 2.41% compared to last year's July collections. Despite this however, the city saw a 5.36% increase for the fiscal year to date. The city had budgeted to collect $7 million for the month of July but ended the month going $1.1 million over budget.

The general sales and use tax, automotive tax, machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol tax make up the monthly sales tax report. The general sales and use tax and the automotive sales tax each had year-to-date increases of 5.4% and 10.1%, respectively.

While those two taxes increased, the machine and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol tax each saw decreases of year-to-date decreases of 18.4%, 1%, and 0.4%. Although the agriculture tax didn't see a year-to-date increase, it had a drastic month-to-date increase of 60.4%.

The 2023 fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2022. Since then, the City of Dothan has collected $80.1 million from sales taxes. That is $4 million over the same period last year and $16.6 million over what the city had budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached $76 million.

The current fiscal year ends on Sep. 30. March and July have been the only months that have seen a decrease in sales tax revenue.

Lodging tax collections for July were $399,688, an $82,272 or 17.07% decrease from last year's July lodging tax collections. The city budgeted to collect $384,103 during June.

So far in the fiscal year, the city has received $3.25 million from its lodging tax collections. That is a decrease of 0.4% compared to the 2022 fiscal year.

In the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year, lodging tax collections reached $3.26 million.

Dothan is currently $649,557 over what had been anticipated at this point in the fiscal year. The lodging tax is 13%; the city gets 9%, and the state collects 4%.