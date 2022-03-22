Dothan's Stretch Zone gives stretching its due

There are lots of benefits to stretching – flexibility, improved range of motion, stronger muscles and less joint pain. It’s been shown to help people move more freely as they age. Yet people still tend to skip it.

At Stretch Zone in Dothan, however, stretching gets its due.

Assisted stretching has been around for years, offered through physical therapists or massage therapists as a part of their services. Companies like Stretch Zone, StretchLab, and StretchU have taken assisted stretching to a new level.

Practitioners focus on helping people get deep, proper stretches with no pain, moving your body into positions you can’t do by yourself.

Kim Crowell opened the Stretch Zone franchise in Dothan after visiting both a Stretch Zone and StretchLab in Atlanta. Assisted stretching had been recommended for Crowell by a massage therapist to help her with tight scar tissue left from when she had a liver transplant.

The Dothan Stretch Zone opened in November next to the Westway Publix.

The local practitioners are all trained and certified by Stretch Zone and come from various health care or kinesiology backgrounds. They previously worked as physical therapy assistants, massage therapists, there’s a certified nursing assistant, a yoga instructor, an exercise science major, a personal trainer and even a ballet dancer.

“All of my practitioners have experience in the body, in exercise, in kinesiology, and understanding the muscles and the nervous system – they all have experience in that,” Crowell said. “But I would tell you, the thing that we all have in common is that we all have this intense desire to help people.”

The stretch tables are in one big open room. Straps on each table – a patented system created by Stretch Zone’s founder – are used to stabilize clients and secure positions during certain stretches. Clients come dressed comfortably like they would for any fitness class, kick off their shoes, and lay down on a table. The stretch practitioners work with them one on one for at least 30 minutes, targeting the trouble areas identified during their intake.

Clients participate by signaling when a stretch has gone too deep – no stretch should hurt.

Each client is given a free stretch as part of their initial intake and assessment. From there, pricing varies depending on what you sign up for but is similar to personal services you might get at a spa, such as a massage. Stretch Zone offers a 12-week package of one, two or three stretch sessions a week, and the price per session drops the more sessions you sign up for. Individual sessions are offered.

Front desk hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, but stretch appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit stretchzone.com or call 334-475-7930 for more information.

Stretch Zone’s décor emphasizes physical activity and athleticism as we age. Crowell said the Dothan studio has clients of all ages but sees a lot of people in their 50s and older.

Crowell herself is not a stretch practitioner, but she is a big believer in the concept and benefits of stretching.

“If I go a week without a stretch there is a noticeable difference in how I feel,” Crowell said.

The Wicksburg native married Andy Crowell, an Ashford native, in 1986 and the couple moved around, living in Detroit, Dallas, Atlanta, Mobile, and Tampa. Crowell was self-employed as an IT programming consultant. Life took an abrupt turn about seven years ago.

“I went from being in a meeting one day to being in kidney and liver failure the next day, and I was in ICU for seven days in Nashville,” Crowell said.

She had cirrhosis of the liver and was not given a whole lot of options. While she drank, Crowell didn’t think she drank that much and she later learned she had a genetic predisposition for liver disease from her father’s side of the family.

Crowell and her husband moved back to the Wiregrass to figure out their next move, living in a home on Lake Eufaula. Crowell saw doctors in Dothan, at UAB Hospital, and the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.

In early 2017, Crowell was finally diagnosed with portopulmonary hypertension, a rare disease often associated with liver failure that involves elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries of the lungs as well as the portal vein that drains blood into the liver. Later that same year, Crowell received a liver transplant. It took Crowell a good two years to fully recover following her transplant, but her portopulmonary hypertension went away.

She was determined to use her second chance to help others and to honor her organ donor, so she began volunteering with foundations focused on organ donations, liver disease and pulmonary hypertension. She’s even part of a UAB study to look at why some transplant patients don’t get COVID-19. Crowell also wanted to get back into a fitness routine, something she had been forced to abandon during her illness.

She lifts weight, practices yoga, and walks. She has switched to a mostly plant-based diet and doesn’t touch anything that could damage her new liver.

When she had trouble with tightness in her side where her surgical scar had hardened, she turned to a friend, Todd Whaley of N-Balance Center for Structural Body Work. He was able to help and also suggested she look into assisted stretching. On a trip to Atlanta, Crowell visited both a Stretch Zone and a StretchLab. She loved it and started visiting a Stretch Zone in Birmingham when she made trips to UAB.

She eventually talked Andy to opening the Dothan franchise.

“Honestly, my approach to my life now is every day I wake up I think if I can do something today to make my donor proud of me then I’ve had a good day,” Crowell said. “That’s how I try to live my life today and that’s my goal every day when I wake up.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

