Dothan's Top Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark returns to competing with Food Network show

The chefs are divided by East and West coasts with a “5-wheeled randomizer” to determine the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style, and time to be used during each cook-off event. A panel of famous food judges makes the ultimate blind decisions.

But unlike “Top Chef,” which took Clark from her family for months, the filming for “Tournament of Champions” lasted only two weeks. Plus, the competitive atmosphere was very different, Clark said. All the competitors had proven themselves in other ways, and there were multiple people going home in the first round rather than just one.

“It’s basically like the Olympics of food, is really how I see it because it’s people who have already won,” Clark said. “They’ve already proven themselves … they have nothing to prove. It is solely just let’s play this game; let’s really get even deeper in competing; let’s see what these people against each other can throw out.”

Eric Adjepong, fellow “Top Chef” competitor who made it into the top three, is also competing in this season of “Tournament of Champions” and will actually compete against Clark – making this the 33rd time to two chefs have competed in challenges against each other.