Dothan’s Wesley Place on Honeysuckle has numerous COVID-positive residents and employees, according to a letter sent to residents, associates, and family members on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the center had 18 staff members and 25 residents confirmed as positive for the coronavirus.
“In the midst of the battle, the staff at Wesley Place stays in the fight, comes to work, cares for their residents, and keeps them comfortable,” Executive Director Dan March said in the letter. “We’ve got some amazing RNs, LPNs, CNAs, Household Coordinators, Dietary and Maintenance workers, who are working as hard as they’ve ever worked to cover when their fellow associates are out with the virus.
“It is an honor to work with this team of caregivers. One of these days we’ll all be able to celebrate them together face to face. “
In the letter, March said the center will continue to test residents in affected areas on a weekly basis until no new cases are identified for a period of 14 days. Additionally, the frequency of testing for associates from all areas is now accelerating from bi-weekly to weekly in an effort to identify asymptomatic COVID-positive individuals as quickly as possible.
Cumulatively, the center has had 22 associates and 31 nursing home residents to test positive for the virus.
“We are so thankful for the dedicated associates of Wesley Place on Honeysuckle who continue to care for our residents in these very uncertain times. The continued dramatic rise in the sheer numbers of infected persons in Alabama make this a very difficult situation for all health care communities, and Wesley Place is certainly no exception to that. Even one additional positive case is too many. The fact that most similar organizations are fighting this battle brings us little comfort, but it does provide the opportunity for us to share best practices and strategies with each other,” March said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.