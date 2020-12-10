 Skip to main content
Dove Christian Supply donates to the Good Samaritan Cancer Fund
SUBMITTED

Dove Christian Supply recently presented a donation to Dr. Jarrod Adkison (left) of Southeast Health Cancer Center for the Good Samaritan Cancer Fund.

Dove Christian Supply raised donations through the sales of its “God Has This” bracelets and its Thankful Thursday shopping event.

Shown with Dr. Adkison are Donna and Chip McCollough of Dove Christian Supply.

The Good Sam Fund helps local cancer patients with the unexpected costs of their cancer treatments.

