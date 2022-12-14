 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dove Christian Supply presents donation to Southeast Health Cancer Center

SUBMITTED

Dove Christian Supply recently presented a $1,200 donation to Southeast Health Cancer Center for the Good Samaritan Cancer Fund.

Dove Christian donated the proceeds from it Day of Giving and also collected money throughout the year from sales from its “God Has This” bracelets. The money is used to help needy cancer patients with medications, transportation, and nutrition.

Shown are Chip McCollough and Donna McCollough of Dove Christian Supply with Dr. Jarrod Adkison of Southeast Health Radiation Oncology.

