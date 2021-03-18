DPD asking public's assistance in finding missing elderly man

The Dothan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search of a missing man last seen near West Main Street and Westgate Park.
Philip Trotter is a 78-year-old white male last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket and blue jeans.
If anyone believes they’ve seen him recently, please contact the Dothan Police Communications Center at (334)-793-0215.
