Dr. Amelon joins the ACOM Ashford clinic

Southeast Health and the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine are pleased to announce that Mitzi C. Amelon, DO, board-certified in Family Medicine, has joined the ACOM Ashford Clinic medical team.

Dr. Amelon, who has practiced for 30 years, came to Dothan earlier this fall to join the ACOM faculty as assistant professor of Family Medicine. Prior to coming to Dothan, she was in Edinburgh, Indiana, where she provided family practice, urgent care and rapid response for a federal government contractor taking care of Afghan evacuees as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Camp Atterbury.

Dr. Amelon earned her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. She completed her internship in Family Medicine at Garden City Osteopathic Hospital in Garden City, Michigan. She did her Family Practice Residency at Garden City Osteopathic Hospital/Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The ACOM Ashford Clinic is managed by the Southeast Health Medical Group with clinical support provided through the medical college. The clinic’s medical director is Justin G. Hovey, MD, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. The clinic also allows ACOM medical students a hands-on patient experience in a rural clinic setting.