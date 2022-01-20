Dr. Brooks speaks to Luncheon Pilot Club

Dr. Fleming G. Brooks (center), board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with Southern Bone and Joint Specialists who specializes in total joint replacement and sports medicine, spoke to the members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise regarding expectations of hip, knee or shoulder surgeries.

Brooks advised that he explains and attempts alternative measures with patients before recommending surgery. Dr. Brooks’ family settled in Coffee County, where he lives now with his wife Lynn and their two children, during the 1840s.

Shown in photo from left are LPCE member Julie Mills who introduced Dr. Brooks, Brooks and LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore.

For information about the Luncheon Pilot Club whose members do not fly planes, but educate about brains, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.