Dr. Brown joins Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Kevin L. Brown, MD, internal medicine, has joined Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic. The Enterprise Clinic is part of the Southeast Health Medical Group, which is the largest multispecialty group in the region.

Dr. Brown, a native of the Atlanta area, comes to Enterprise from Franklin HealthCare Center in Mobile. Prior to that, he was at Lane Care Health System, Brookside Clinic in Eugene, Oregon.

Dr. Brown received his Masters of Science in biomedical sciences from Rosalind Franklin University of Science and Medicine in North Chicago, Illinois. He earned his medical degree with a distinction in research from Chicago Medical School, North Chicago, Illinois. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

When not practicing medicine, Dr. Brown enjoys staying fit, landscape photography, travel and hiking. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Brown, call the Enterprise Clinic at 334-347-3404.