Dr. Carter joins Southeast Health’s Emergency Department

Dr. Carter comes to Dothan from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he completed a residency in Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Carter received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Howard University in Washington, DC. He completed his Master’s degree in Cell and Molecular Biology from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia.