Dr. Dell Goodwin installed as Rotary District 6880 Governor

Dothan Rotary Club rolled out the red carpet to Rotary District 6880 for a fun night of fellowship and celebration as it hosted its District Governor Installation on June 17 at the Dothan Country Club.

Dr. Dell Goodwin was installed as Rotary District 6880 Governor for 2022-2023. The Dothan Rotary Club is the home club for Dr. Goodwin. District 6880 includes all Rotary clubs in the southern half of Alabama.

There were about 100 Rotarians throughout the district in attendance as they reflected on the last year under Bruce McNeal’s year as district governor and also thought about what lies ahead for Rotary.

Participating in the night’s festivities were a host of current and former Rotary leadership from across the district including past district governors Barry Cavan, Skip Dotherow, Sam Adams, Tom Mann, Henry Crawford, Bob Kelly, Bob Rudder, Bob Callahan, Linda Mong, Bill Trant, Jerry Blacklaw, and Bruce McNeal.

The night was full of surprises as Barry Cavan was presented with the prestigious Harry Hall Meritorious Award, the highest honor in the district. Tim Goodwin was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow. A special solo was by Dell’s granddaughter, Madison Goodwin.