Dr. Jack Sasser, former Dothan City interim superintendent, dies from extended illness

Dr. Jack L. Sasser, a veteran educator who held several positions within Dothan City Schools, including interim superintendent, died Saturday, March 6, at Flowers Hospital.

Following his retirement after 36 years in education, Sasser, 84, embarked on a second career, serving the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center as director for almost 20 years before a second retirement at the end of 2015.

An Andalusia High School graduate, Sasser was a Morse Code specialist for the U.S. Army in the Korean War and received a Medal of Honor.

He later received his BS from Troy State University, MS from Florida State University, EDS from Auburn University, Montgomery and EDD from Auburn University, and began his long career in education as principal of Sneads (Florida) High School. He later joined Dothan City Schools as principal of Selma Street Elementary, and later moved to central office as director of Instruction and Curriculum for DCS, and was eventually named interim superintendent. After his education career he became the director at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (WRC).

Cynthia Green, director of development at WRC who has worked with Sasser since 2008 spoke highly of him and their time together at WRC.

