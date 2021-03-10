Dr. Jack Sasser, former Dothan City interim superintendent, dies from extended illness

Dr. Jack L. Sasser, a veteran educator who held several positions within Dothan City Schools, including interim superintendent, died Saturday, March 6, at Flowers Hospital.
Following his retirement after 36 years in education, Sasser, 84, embarked on a second career, serving the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center as director for almost 20 years before a second retirement at the end of 2015.
An Andalusia High School graduate, Sasser was a Morse Code specialist for the U.S. Army in the Korean War and received a Medal of Honor.
He later received his BS from Troy State University, MS from Florida State University, EDS from Auburn University, Montgomery and EDD from Auburn University, and began his long career in education as principal of Sneads (Florida) High School. He later joined Dothan City Schools as principal of Selma Street Elementary, and later moved to central office as director of Instruction and Curriculum for DCS, and was eventually named interim superintendent. After his education career he became the director at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (WRC).
Cynthia Green, director of development at WRC who has worked with Sasser since 2008 spoke highly of him and their time together at WRC.
“He was a longtime friend, boss and mentor,” Green said. “I thoroughly enjoyed working under his leadership and I have the utmost respect and admiration for him.”
Green said Sasser was the one who helped her special needs brother find purpose in a job at WRC.
“He really believed in my brother just like he believed in thousands of others,” Green said. “He knew everyone has the ability to learn a skill and become employable.”
Sasser leaves behind his wife of almost 62 years, Arlene Sasser, two daughters, four grandchildren, one sister, a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.
Green said Sasser’s legacy will always be remembered at WRC and throughout the Dothan area.
Services for Sasser were held Wednesday at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.