Dr. John Granger marks 20-year anniversary with Coffee Baptist Association

Dr. John Granger recently reached the 20-year milestone as Director of Missions for Coffee County Baptist Association.
The people of the churches helped him celebrate that anniversary by writing notes and cards. They also presented him with a plaque and a check.
Coffee County Baptist Association would like to thank Dr. Granger for his 20 years of faithful service and leadership.
Pictured from left to right: Rev. Bryan Simoneaux, Moderator, Dr. John Granger, Director of Missions, and Dr. Sam Self, Chair of the Personnel Committee.
Jimmy Sailors
