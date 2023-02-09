More than 100 optometrists from all over the country are expected to be in Dothan this weekend for the Eye Education Foundation's 34th annual Continuing Education Seminar being held Feb. 10-12 at the National Peanut Festival ALFA Building.

This is just the second time in the history that the event will not be held at the Eye Center South campus. Over the past few years, the event has gained popularity, so it is being moved to a bigger building in order to accommodate all of the attendees.

The Eye Education Foundation was founded by Dr. Marnix Heersink in 1984. The goal of this nonprofit organization is to educate optometrists on a wide range of subjects including cataract, retina, pharmacology, strabismus, cornea, dry eye, oculoplastics, glaucoma, refractive, pediatric, jurisprudence, and general eye care.

Dr. John McGreal of St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Joseph Sowka of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Dr. Caroline Pate of Birmingham will be presenting at this year's seminar.

Joining 130 optometrists in attendance are eight students from the UAB School of Optomery and Ashley Dunn, director of Education and Training for Eye Center South, hopes that once the students graduate, they will be interested in working in Southeast Alabama.

“We are pleased to also host eight UAB School of Optometry students to expose them to practical knowledge and the latest advancements in their field of study," Dunn said. "We hope to interest these students in considering the Wiregrass area to build their practices after graduating.”