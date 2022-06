A storm drainpipe beneath Headland Avenue collapsed and forced the closure of a section of the city street.

Headland Avenue between Reeves Street and WAGF Road will be temporarily closed until repairs are completed, according to a Tuesday City of Dothan news release.

The city plans to inform the public as information becomes available.

The section of Headland Avenue impacted runs in front of Dothan's Windmill Station and behind Old South Antique Mall.