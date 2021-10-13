Drawdown of Holmes County lake begins in November

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. — A partial drawdown of Lake Victor in Holmes County will begin the first week of November and last through the first week of March 2022, according to an announcement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

This partial drawdown will allow for inspection and any needed repairs of water control structures as well as nuisance aquatic vegetation control. It's recommended that residents on the lake remove boats prior to the drawdown or conduct seawall and dock repairs during this time.

Lake Victor is a 130-acre artificial impoundment in north Holmes County located south of State Road 2 about a mile west of the New Hope community. Constructed in 1966 and opened to fishing in 1968, Lake Victor has an average depth of eight feet and maximum depth of 23 feet. It is within easy commuting distance from Chipley, Bonifay, DeFuniak Springs, and south Alabama.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.