Dream Downtown event planned to get public input on what downtown needs

What would a dream downtown Dothan look like?

Those involved in the community initiative Transformation Through the Arts wants the public’s input for what locals want to see in the downtown area – whatever that Dream Downtown may look like.

And the sky is the limit, according to those involved.

“Downtown has come a long, long way as many of you know in the past 20 years, but our goal here through this arts initiative is to try to incorporate arts and culture and community development at the same time to grow our community and make it a place where people want to live, work and play,” said Angie Casey, the Wiregrass Foundation’s community liaison for Transformation Through the Arts.

Representatives from the Wiregrass Foundation, the City of Dothan, the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority and others gathered Friday to announce the Dream Dothan event on April 26 from 5-8 p.m.

In exchange for getting your ideas, organizers are offering an evening of entertainment and food.

