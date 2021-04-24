Dream Downtown set for Monday to gather ideas from the public

Take an evening stroll down Foster Street on Monday, listen to some bluegrass and watch a few scenes from local stage productions. Try out the culinary creations of local food trucks, visit a downtown restaurant, play some yard games or check out an exhibit at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.

You could also get creative through a sidewalk chalk art gallery.

All the organizers of the Dream Downtown event want in return are your ideas for what a dream downtown Dothan entails.

Monday’s event is part of the Transformation Through the Arts public initiative to infuse the Wiregrass with the arts as a way to spur growth and economic development. The effort – which involves representatives of local art groups, education, business, government and tourism – has been spearheaded and supported by the Wiregrass Foundation.

Dream Downtown will be 5-8 p.m. in the 100 block of Foster Street and at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, located on Museum Avenue next to the Dothan Civic Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The George Washington Carver Interpretive Museum, located at 305 N. Foster St., will also be open, featuring R&B performer Cynthia Hall with the JDL Band.