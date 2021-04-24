Dream Downtown set for Monday to gather ideas from the public

Take an evening stroll down Foster Street on Monday, listen to some bluegrass and watch a few scenes from local stage productions. Try out the culinary creations of local food trucks, visit a downtown restaurant, play some yard games or check out an exhibit at the Wiregrass Museum of Art.
You could also get creative through a sidewalk chalk art gallery.
All the organizers of the Dream Downtown event want in return are your ideas for what a dream downtown Dothan entails.
Monday’s event is part of the Transformation Through the Arts public initiative to infuse the Wiregrass with the arts as a way to spur growth and economic development. The effort – which involves representatives of local art groups, education, business, government and tourism – has been spearheaded and supported by the Wiregrass Foundation.
Dream Downtown will be 5-8 p.m. in the 100 block of Foster Street and at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, located on Museum Avenue next to the Dothan Civic Center.
The George Washington Carver Interpretive Museum, located at 305 N. Foster St., will also be open, featuring R&B performer Cynthia Hall with the JDL Band.
While organizers of Dream Downtown will be talking to attendees and collecting ideas, those who attend the event will have four options to share their ideas: a “Design Your Downtown” coloring sheet for kids 12 and under; write a “My Dothan is…” poem or essay sharing ideas or dreams for Dothan; “My Dothan Downtown Top 10” list of things that downtown needs; and the “Name Your Downtown” cards soliciting suggestions for what downtown should be called (currently it’s officially referred to as Dothan Downtown).
For more information, visit www.dreamdowntown.info.
Monday’s Dream Downtown will be followed with a planning charette on Wednesday involving teams of community members as well as those involved in Transformation Through the Arts. The goal is to develop a long-term master plan for the area, starting with downtown Dothan.
During a recent press conference to announce the Dream Downtown event, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said it is vital to have a healthy downtown.
“When you visit another community, more often than not, you visit the downtown and that is the image of that community that you take home with you,” Cowper said during the press conference. “This is an opportunity for us to dream and dream big, to be inspired.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.