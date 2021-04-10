Dressing the part

For some Alfred Saliba Family Services Center’s consumers who have taken the steps to obtain an interview or job, there are still some basic needs, like having the right clothes or funds to buy a needed uniform, that might be standing in the way to a better future.

To help, the center has added another service – a boutique – to overcome this obstacle.

Tucked into the far end of the Lafayette Street location is a small room crowded with racks of clothing, jewelry, and other accessories, used to provide consumers with job-ready clothing.

Beth Ford, program support and development manager at the Saliba Center, said the boutique was created to make sure that consumers did not reach the crucial point of finally getting a job or an interview but not being able to acquire the right attire.

“When people get an interview, they might not have business attire or maybe they can’t afford the uniform or specific shoes that the job requires,” Ford said. “We are here to make sure every need is met and every barrier is crossed, and the boutique is just one step of that.”

If nothing out of the abundance of clothing already there works, the center will purchase whatever item is needed. Ford said this part of the center is successful because of its generous donations.