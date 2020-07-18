Drive-up COVID-19 testing available in Houston County on July 23

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered by the Houston County Health Department on Thursday, July 23, from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Northview Christian Church, 200 Dome Lane, Dothan. Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet Alabama Department of Public Health testing criteria.
These are the requirements for testing:
» Persons with symptoms.
» Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms.
» Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
The following measures are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
» Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
» Social distance by staying six feet away from others
» Avoid people who are sick
» Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
» Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
» Cover coughs and sneezes
» Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
» Monitor your health
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.