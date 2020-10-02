Drive-up COVID-19 testing held Saturday at Dothan's downtown library

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Dothan Houston County Library, located at 445 N. Oates St., in downtown Dothan. The testing clinic is offered by the Houston County Health Department, in partnership with a community health fair hosted by The Ordinary People Society (TOPS) and Mama Tina’s Mission House, for patients who meet the testing criteria.
No appointment is necessary; however, retesting and back-to-school testing are not provided. All persons must be in a vehicle to be tested. Walk up testing is not available.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and a new loss of taste or smell.
Patients eligible for drive-up clinic specimen collection must meet these criteria:
- Persons with symptoms
- Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
- Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
- Avoid people who are sick
- Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Monitor your health
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
