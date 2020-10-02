Drive-up COVID-19 testing held Saturday at Dothan's downtown library

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Dothan Houston County Library, located at 445 N. Oates St., in downtown Dothan. The testing clinic is offered by the Houston County Health Department, in partnership with a community health fair hosted by The Ordinary People Society (TOPS) and Mama Tina’s Mission House, for patients who meet the testing criteria.

No appointment is necessary; however, retesting and back-to-school testing are not provided. All persons must be in a vehicle to be tested. Walk up testing is not available.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Patients eligible for drive-up clinic specimen collection must meet these criteria: