Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be held in Headland, Abbeville

The Henry County Health Department will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics in Headland and Abbeville.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, a clinic will held from 9 a.m. to noon at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 12 Peachtree St. in Headland. Then on Thursday, Oct. 22, a clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church at 310 Dothan Road in Abbeville.
No appointment is necessary; however, retesting and back-to-school testing are not provided.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following -- fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and a new loss of taste or smell.
Patients eligible for drive-up clinic specimen collection must have symptoms or be at-risk workers such as those in healthcare facilities, congregate living settings, and first-responders with symptoms. Those without symptoms are eligible for testing if they have underlying medical conditions or a disability placing them at a higher risk of complications. Screening of other asymptomatic individuals will be done on a case-by-case review with approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises people prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following measures such as washing hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds; social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others; avoiding people who are sick; staying home if you can; and working remotely if possible. It’s also recommended that you cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and monitor your health.
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
