Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be held in Headland, Abbeville

The Henry County Health Department will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics in Headland and Abbeville.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, a clinic will held from 9 a.m. to noon at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 12 Peachtree St. in Headland. Then on Thursday, Oct. 22, a clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church at 310 Dothan Road in Abbeville.

No appointment is necessary; however, retesting and back-to-school testing are not provided.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following -- fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Patients eligible for drive-up clinic specimen collection must have symptoms or be at-risk workers such as those in healthcare facilities, congregate living settings, and first-responders with symptoms. Those without symptoms are eligible for testing if they have underlying medical conditions or a disability placing them at a higher risk of complications. Screening of other asymptomatic individuals will be done on a case-by-case review with approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.