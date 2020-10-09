 Skip to main content
Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be held in Headland, Abbeville
Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be held in Headland, Abbeville

Drive-up COVID-19 testing to be held in Headland and Abbeville

In this Dothan Eagle file photo, staff nurses with the Alabama Department of Public Health Cecelia Suggs (left) and Daphne Beagles screen residents at a coronavirus testing site set up at the Houston County Farm Center on April 3, 2020. Drive-up testing clinics are scheduled to be held in Abbeville and Headland this month.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The Henry County Health Department will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics in Headland and Abbeville.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, a clinic will held from 9 a.m. to noon at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 12 Peachtree St. in Headland. Then on Thursday, Oct. 22, a clinic will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church at 310 Dothan Road in Abbeville.

No appointment is necessary; however, retesting and back-to-school testing are not provided.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following -- fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Patients eligible for drive-up clinic specimen collection must have symptoms or be at-risk workers such as those in healthcare facilities, congregate living settings, and first-responders with symptoms. Those without symptoms are eligible for testing if they have underlying medical conditions or a disability placing them at a higher risk of complications. Screening of other asymptomatic individuals will be done on a case-by-case review with approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises people prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following measures such as washing hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds; social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others; avoiding people who are sick; staying home if you can; and working remotely if possible. It’s also recommended that you cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and monitor your health.

For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.

