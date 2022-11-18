Driver found with 50 fentanyl pills

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has charged a Dothan resident with trafficking fentanyl and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Friday, Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Crawford Street in Dothan, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The suspect vehicle attempted to elude deputies, but deputies successfully utilized a “PIT” maneuver near the intersection of South Lena Street and West Main Street, forcing the driver to stop.

Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, of Dothan was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the news release. Byrd was found to be in possession of 50 fentanyl pills.

Byrd now faces charges for drug trafficking (fentanyl) with a $1.5-million bond and a charge of attempting to elude, which has a $5,000 bond.