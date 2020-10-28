Driver responsible for collision that killed Dothan mother-of-three is charged with murder

The driver responsible for a head-on collision that killed a Dothan mother-of-three and injured several others, including herself, was arrested Tuesday.

Ty’Kerria Ni’Chelle Duncan is being charged with murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and one count of third-degree assault.

On Oct. 1, Dothan Police Department traffic investigators responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Parramore Road. The crash, which involved two vehicles, resulted in the death of Kayla Metcalf, 26, severe injuries to three juveniles in her vehicle, and severe injuries to the passenger in Duncan’s vehicle.

“An SUV entered oncoming traffic in order to pass a vehicle. A passenger car was travelling in the opposing lane and the SUV struck the passenger car head-on,” Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish previously said in a statement.

Metcalf’s three children were transported to the hospital. According to a Go Fund Me page organized by the victim’s sister, Metcalf’s infant suffered from brain bleeds, a broken femur, and a leg fracture. Her 5-year-old suffered from a ruptured spleen. Both children were sent to the University of Alabama in Birmingham hospital to be treated for their injuries and are recovering. The other child suffered a severely sprained ankle.