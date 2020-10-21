Drivers cautioned on Florida State Road 79 widening project

Motorists traveling Florida State Road 79 in Washington and Holmes counties can expect some traffic lane restrictions for the next few weeks.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that drivers will encounter intermittent lane restrictions along the state road between Pate Pond Road and Thomas Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 6, due to paving operations. Traffic flaggers will direct motorists through the construction.
Support Local Journalism
Starting Friday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 a.m., all southbound traffic will be transitioned to the new southbound roadway from Clayton Road to the city of Vernon as crews perform median work. Northbound traffic will not be impacted. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions before 6:30 a.m. as crews prepare for the traffic switch. Message boards and additional signage will direct traffic through the area.
The road work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of State Road 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to the south of I-10 in Holmes County. State Road 79 becomes State Highway 167 in Alabama.
All planned construction activities depend on weather and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.
For more information, visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.