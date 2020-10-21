Drivers cautioned on Florida State Road 79 widening project

Motorists traveling Florida State Road 79 in Washington and Holmes counties can expect some traffic lane restrictions for the next few weeks.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that drivers will encounter intermittent lane restrictions along the state road between Pate Pond Road and Thomas Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 6, due to paving operations. Traffic flaggers will direct motorists through the construction.

Starting Friday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 a.m., all southbound traffic will be transitioned to the new southbound roadway from Clayton Road to the city of Vernon as crews perform median work. Northbound traffic will not be impacted. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions before 6:30 a.m. as crews prepare for the traffic switch. Message boards and additional signage will direct traffic through the area.

The road work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of State Road 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to the south of I-10 in Holmes County. State Road 79 becomes State Highway 167 in Alabama.