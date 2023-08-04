ENTERPRISE -- Tears, laughter and applause filled Courtroom A at the Coffee County Courthouse as four graduates of the county’s Drug Court Program were lauded by family, friends, co-workers, and court officials Thursday.

“Words are inadequate to express how proud we -- the judges, team members and your families -- are of each of you,” Twelfth Judicial Circuit Drug Court Judge Fred Stegall told Melissa Andrews, Jordin Fleissner-Straughn, Anthony Toney, and Dorian Pearson. “Through Drug Court you have learned the importance of sobriety, but also this program has shown you the strength of community support and the significance of perseverance.

“This is not the end of the journey but the beginnings of the new chapter,” Steagall said. “Embrace the opportunities that come your way. You now possess the tools and the insights to navigate life’s trials with newfound courage.”

Drug Court in Alabama provides an alternative to jail time. Its is to keep the defendant as a contributing member of society rather than simply incarcerating them, said Donna Oates, who oversees the program for the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts. The first Drug Court in Alabama was in Mobile County in 1993. “Since then they have exploded. We have 55 Adult Drug Courts, 28 Veteran Treatment Courts, and 14 Mental Health Courts,” she said. “Our goal to have enough so that every person in the state can have access to them.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure participants have the opportunity to live a life of sobriety, live a normal life within their families, and to just succeed. This is a huge step,” Oakes added as she congratulated the graduates Thursday.

Stegall, who served more than three decades as Dale County district judge before retiring, was named Drug Court for Coffee and Pike Counties in August last year by Twelfth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeff Kelley, who initiated Drug Court in Coffee and Pike counties more than a decade ago.

Kelley said that he and the other judges had long discussed the need for such a court before naming retired Circuit Judge Bill Barr as the inaugural judge of the newly-created court a decade ago. Barr’s retirement created the vacancy that Steagall said he is honored to fill.

“We wanted a different method of helping individuals associated with drugs and drug usage,” Kelley said about the program geared toward drug-rehabilitation. “Drugs are deadly now. We’re not just trying to improve the quality of life, we’re trying to save lives.”

Steagall said that it is essential that eligible participants are identified early and promptly placed in the program.

“We want this program to be a success and we want these people to overcome their additions and become successful taxpaying citizens,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can do to make this happen. We care about these people.”

Coffee County District Josh Wilson agreed. “The judges of this circuit are fully supportive of this program,” he told the graduates. “Your graduation here today is an example of what we can achieve through collective efforts.”

Steagall commended Drug Court Team members James Tarbox, Jon Folmar, David White, Cheryl Leatherwood, Jordan Campbell, Eva Love, Ida Cooer, Gwen Downing, Hannah Smith, Randal Cornett, Tiffany Parker, Stephanie Morgan, Kayla McLendon, Robert Delner, Sharon Ealey, Clarissa Crawley, and Crystal McBroom for their part in making the program a success. “They genuinely care about our participants. They are truly outstanding.”

“Your success in this program reflects your capacity for change, your ability to rise above,” Stegall said. “From this day forward be a beacon of hope for others facing similar struggles. Let your journey inspire others to embrace recovery and find the strength within themselves. Today you become ambassadors of change, proof that there is a brighter, healthier, and more fulfilling life.

“Families, this journey has not been easy for you, either, and I commend you on your perseverance,” Steagall told those filling the courtroom. “The sacrifices that you all have made to get them to the finish line has shown tremendous strength, courage and faith that they could get to graduation.”