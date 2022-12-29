Duncan to speak at Mayor’s Luncheon for Education

Christian Brothers Network, in partnership with Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, will present the “Mayor's Luncheon for Education” at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Dothan Country Club.

All funds raised from the luncheon will benefit high school seniors at Wiregrass schools in the form of scholarships.

The guest speaker for the luncheon will be Mrs. Helena Duncan. Duncan is the President and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.

Duncan was recently named a Yellowhammer “2022 Woman of Impact” for her influential role and contribution to business and the community across Alabama. She has served as Chairman of the Board for Saint James School, as board member for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Child Protect, and Board of Controls Committee of 100.

She currently serves as a board member for Dixie Electric Cooperative, YMCA, the Montgomery Committee of 100, and Synovus Bank.

Corporate and business sponsorships are still available by contacting Darius McKay, president, Christian Brothers Network, at (205) 586-2755 or darius@christianbrothersnetwork.com.

Individual tickets will be limited but can be purchased online for $50.

Ticket purchase link is: https://buy.stripe.com/3csg0L8VN2095J6aEF