Duo arrested for luring victim with 85-inch TV before robbing him at gunpoint

Two Pansey men have been arrested for robbing a person under the impression of meeting to buy an 85-inch TV for $400.

When the victim got to the agreed meeting spot at a residence in the 2300 block of Denton Road on Monday, he was instead robbed at gunpoint for an undisclosed amount of money.

Marqual Montez Banks, 27, and Jaquez Marshun Daffin, 21, were both charged with first-degree robbery after being identified through investigative means by Dothan police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Banks and Daffin together wanted to sell, under false pretenses, an 85-inch TV,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once they got on the scene, they robbed him at gunpoint… they were identified, and located, and they were apprehended yesterday afternoon.”

Banks was identified by a victim in another robbery that occurred on August 22 in the same location where he had set up a deal to buy jewelry.

“When the victim got there, he used a firearm to steal a piece of high-value jewelry. In this case, we had the previous victim pick him from a lineup,” Owens said.

Banks is now facing two charges of first-degree robbery and currently in jail on bonds totaling $120,000.

Daffin’s bond was set at $60,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.