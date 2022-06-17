Dupree School of Ashford featured as Place in Peril in Alabama Heritage Magazine

ASHFORD – Dupree School of Ashford was recently featured in the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of Alabama Heritage magazine. The historic school has stood on its original site, at the corner of Antioch Church Road and Coot Adams Road, for well over 100 years and has now been recognized as one of Alabama’s Places in Peril.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael caused considerable damage to the roof, leading to significant interior water damage. Vandalism has also contributed to the poor condition of the structure. Windows have been broken out, some of the furnishings were stolen, and door locks are continuously damaged to gain entry to the building.

Dupree School was constructed in 1904. Notable Alabama educator, gentleman farmer and principal of the school Simon B. Harper bought 40 acres of land from B.M. Hamrick, B.Z. Hamrick, and Rosa Hamrick on Oct. 19, 1904, with one acre set aside for the school. The schoolhouse educated community children in grades one through six until it closed in the early 1950s.

Dupree School is a typical rural school building featuring a large classroom that can be separated into two rooms by folding doors. The building sits on brick piers and has wood clapboard siding.

The preservation of this property is vital to the community and its history. Recently a group of local citizens formed an organization called Friends of Dupree School to begin initiatives to add Dupree School to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage as well as the National Register of Historic Places.

The group has also organized an ambitious program to preserve the school and develop it into a cultural center with varied purposes such as an education extension and a bluegrass folk music hall. Friends of Dupree School is seeking donations and volunteers in this effort.