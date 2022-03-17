 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"E" (Enterprise) Day Project for Luncheon Pilots

  • 0
"E" (Enterprise) Day Project for Luncheon Pilots
Photo taken by Jackie Crittenden

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise participated in the annual "E" (Enterprise) Day of Service by delivering baked goods to the Enterprise Department of Public Works.

Public Works is made up of four sections of 70 employees and they requested that the club furnish the baked goods when the majority of their personnel would be on duty.

Shown in photo from left Jon Byrd, Jacque Hawkins, Charles Brown, Jane Baxley, Linda Leib, Carol Bass, Debbie Godfrey, LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore, Terry Roney, Julie Mills, Michael Green, Leslie Adams, Fran Walters, Doug Reynolds, Debbie Shelton and Department of Public Works Administrative Assistant Starla Barlie.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria plans to spend tens of billions to modernise railway network

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert