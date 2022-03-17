"E" (Enterprise) Day Project for Luncheon Pilots

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise participated in the annual "E" (Enterprise) Day of Service by delivering baked goods to the Enterprise Department of Public Works.
Public Works is made up of four sections of 70 employees and they requested that the club furnish the baked goods when the majority of their personnel would be on duty.
Shown in photo from left Jon Byrd, Jacque Hawkins, Charles Brown, Jane Baxley, Linda Leib, Carol Bass, Debbie Godfrey, LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore, Terry Roney, Julie Mills, Michael Green, Leslie Adams, Fran Walters, Doug Reynolds, Debbie Shelton and Department of Public Works Administrative Assistant Starla Barlie.