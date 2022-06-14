 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EAA Chapter 1358 Announces Scholarship Recipients

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Wiregrass area flight students received $10,000 training scholarships from the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

Joshua Monforton was awarded the Mike Schmitz Flight Training Scholarship and Harris Wood received the EAA RayAviation Scholarship at a recent meeting of the EAA Chapter 1358.

These scholarships are structured to assist Monforton and Wood in achieving their FAA Private Pilot Certificates.

For information about the local chapter of Experimental Aircraft Association, visit www.eaa1358.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon’s ‘Prime Air’ drone deliver is taking off in California city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert