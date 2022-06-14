EAA Chapter 1358 Announces Scholarship Recipients

Two Wiregrass area flight students received $10,000 training scholarships from the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

Joshua Monforton was awarded the Mike Schmitz Flight Training Scholarship and Harris Wood received the EAA RayAviation Scholarship at a recent meeting of the EAA Chapter 1358.

These scholarships are structured to assist Monforton and Wood in achieving their FAA Private Pilot Certificates.

For information about the local chapter of Experimental Aircraft Association, visit www.eaa1358.org.