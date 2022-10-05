Eagle introduces GoComics offering digital comics, puzzles and columns

GoComics, the Dothan Eagle’s digital comics, puzzles and advice columns platform, is now available to all subscribers.

This exclusive online service produced by Andrews McMeel includes hundreds of daily comics, more than 30 puzzles and several advice columns. GoComics is another step in the newspaper's continued commitment of being a digital-first information provider.

For digital and print Eagle subscribers who have activated their online access, the GoComics link can be found at dothaneagle.com under the Entertainment tab - included in the hamburger-style menu on the top left side of the homepage - once in the Entertainment section, click on Comics, Puzzles or Columns to access the content.

For print subscribers who have not activated their total digital access, it’s free and can be set up at the Customer Service tab found on the dothaneagle.com menu bar.

On the GoComics site, users can easily scroll and find many favorite comics, challenging puzzles and columnists like Dear Abby and Miss Manners. Also, the puzzles, including Word Roundup, are interactive on most digital devices allowing access anytime online.