An Eagle Scout recently helped restore an old cemetery to honor past, present, and future members of a local church.

"I had a lot of help and support with this," Drake Wren, an Eagle Scout with Troop 38 in Dothan, said. "This project made me feel good knowing I'm helping the community."

Members of St. Stephens Methodist Church and workers from Plant Farley gathered at the cemetery Friday to recognize Wren for his hard work in restoring the site.

Located near the Plant Farley entrance, St. Stephens used the property from 1887 to 1971 before moving the church to a different location in Gordon. Over the years, the church has remained in contact with Plant Farley, reminding workers to maintain the property.

"We were keeping up with it, but it was infrequent," John Andrews, Plant Farley manager, said. "Then, we got the opportunity to meet with the church and see what their vision was for it."

From there, Plant Farley met with the Eagle Scouts, and Wren, unsure of what he wanted to do for this project, decided to take up this challenge.

"I was going around trying to figure something out for a project," Wren said. "My troop is big in Landmark Park, so I was looking around there. Then this came up, and I felt like it would be a good thing to do."

In the beginning, Wren didn't think the project was going to be that big of an undertaking.

"When I first saw and heard about it, I thought it was just mowing the grass, cleaning up all of the grave markers, and clearing out any debris on the site," Wren said. "But then I realized it was a bigger project than I thought it would be, and it took longer than I was expecting."

Aside from cleaning up the property, Wren and his group also installed a fence around the perimeter.

It took four days to restore the cemetery. On Day One, Wren divided the work into sections and days. The first project day focused on the east side, while the second was spent on the west and south side before moving to the north side on the final day.

In the end, Wren was thrilled with what he accomplished and encourages other scouts to do similar projects.

"If you are or want to become a scout, projects like these are fun to do," Wren said.

Andrews believes the property is something nuclear technicians at Plant Farley can be proud of.

"This was a good reminder for us to focus on the whole plant site and what we have," Andrews said. "Now, this will be a part of our normal upkeep process. We'll come out here and make sure the grass is cut, and dead trees are removed. I'm proud of how this turned out, and it was good to see that we had the right people willing to do the work and make things right."

Andrews also hopes others Wren's age can embody his same kind of work ethic and find ways to help the local area.

"I think it's important that our nuclear tech team saw an Eagle Scout his age willing to do something like this," Andrews said. "Some people believe this new generation doesn't work as hard, so it was great to see someone as young as Drake make a big impact in the community."