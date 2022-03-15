Eagle Sports Editor Jon Johnson tapped as an ASWA Legend

As a youngster in Gadsden, Dothan Eagle Sports Editor Jon Johnson loved sports, but he suspected he’d never be a collegiate or professional athlete. Instead, he set his sights on the storied profession of sports writer – and he had a larger-than-life role model right in his hometown.

“Jimmy Smothers was my hero,” Johnson said, recalling the longtime Gadsden Times sports writer and editor. “I always wanted to be like Jimmy Smothers.”

Johnson has been selected as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, to be recognized at the organization’s 50th Anniversary celebration on June 12.

Johnson is humbled to be part of the recognized cadre of sports writers, which includes many longtime friends and colleagues. “We are competitors, but friends in that we’re always giving each other advice and helping each other out,” Johnson said.

“Alabama Sports Writers Association is a brotherhood in a lot of ways,” he added. “I’ve been a member since 1985.”

Those bonds may well be girded by the unusual hours and schedules of sports writers everywhere, and Johnson is thankful for his family’s understanding of his work. “They know this is what I do, and they’ve always been very supportive,” he said. “That means the world to me.”

He feels fortunate, too, that he’s been able to ply his trade in the Wiregrass area. “It didn’t take me long to realize that I wanted to be at a paper this size and become part of a community,” Johnson said. “I enjoy watching kids I’ve covered grow up and grow as players, and I’m thankful to be able to do it in a community I really love, and that has become home.”

Johnson has been sports editor of the Dothan Eagle since 1988. He received the Bill Shelton Award by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2005, was recognized with the Distinguished Alabama Community Sports Journalist award by the Auburn University School of Communication and Journalism in 2011 and inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

He’s recognized for his stellar work – just like Jimmy Smothers.

