Eagle unveils newly-designed dothaneagle.com

An email hit many of your mailboxes Tuesday evening announcing the Wednesday arrival of the newly-designed dothaneagle.com. Then around 10 on Wednesday morning, the updated website went live.

To say the least, the Eagle staff is excited about the new dothaneagle.com and the experience tailored for our readers. The site now presents news, sports, and lifestyle stories, photos, videos, podcasts, and more in a simple and convenient format. Here’s a snapshot of why we believe your dothaneagle.com experience will be better.

The site was developed with the understanding that your time is valuable. With that in mind, developers created a site that now guides you to stories that matter most, especially local content. This personalized information will be found near the top of the page, and if you’ve shown interest in a previous story topic, the site will bring similar content to the homepage for your review.

As the Eagle staff continues to report stories through award-winning writing and photography, we will also enhance our communication tools to delivery more content. We understand many digital readers expect videos and podcasts when scanning online and readers will find this content daily. In the past few weeks, digital readers of the Eagle have received several locally-produced videos that were part of our online storytelling, and you can expect more videos in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

On our homepage, you will find items grouped together for easy consumption. Design blocks of content clearly differentiate breaking news from lifestyle content and opinion from sports or photo galleries. We believe the site gives you the ability to navigate with ease and find the information you care most about.

Although the true value is the local content, the website includes state, regional, national, and world news and sports coverage, digital games and puzzles, a variety of informative newsletters, and more delivered and available 24/7.

If you’re not a digital subscriber, this is your invitation to get unlimited digital access – go to dothaneagle.com and take advantage of a special introductory offer. If you’re a subscriber to the print newspaper and have not activated your total digital access, it’s free and can be done on the website or call us for activation assistance.

As stated on our marketing material, it’s “simple, smart and sophisticated, your favorite local news website just got better.”

I’m confident you will like the vibrant dothaneagle.com, even if takes a little getting used to it. And let me know if you’ve have comments, positive or negative, so we can continue to give you the best website experience.

Terry Connor is editor of the Eagle and can be reached at tconnor@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7962.