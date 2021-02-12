Early morning fire destroys Wicksburg cabinet shop

WICKSBURG – There was no mistaking the red glow in the sky.
Brad Smith got a phone call about 4:15 a.m. Friday from a neighbor telling him his business, BLS Custom Cabinet Designs, was on fire. The business is located on the front side of the property where he lives with his family on Hilltop Road near where Houston and Geneva counties meet in Wicksburg.
“By the time I made it up here, the paint booth was totally engulfed in flames,” Smith said.
A passerby had already called and reported the fire around 3:45 a.m. When Smith made it from his home to the business, fire crews were already working to extinguish flames coming from the paint booth and the main cabinet shop.
“They already had three trucks putting water on it, but it wasn’t going out,” he said. “It was so full. We had heart pine in there; so much wood inside it.”
Wicksburg Fire Department responded along with departments from Clayhatchee, Bay Springs, Slocomb and Hartford. Smoke still filled the air hours later.
Smith opened his business in Wicksburg a year ago this month after working for 10 years at a shop on Napier Field Road. He opened the shop with all new equipment. The exact cause of the fire was still unknown Friday morning, but Smith said it appeared that the business was a total loss. Luckily, there’s insurance, and he and his wife were able to save paperwork and tax records from the shop’s office, which had smoke damage. But the work he had done for customers was likely lost.
“This last week, we bought a whole truckload of materials because we heard the price was going up,” Smith said. “So, I was going to stock up the shop. I bought a bunch of it up.”
He thinks those materials were making it difficult for firefighters to get the fire fully extinguished.
Customers, he said, may have to find other cabinet builders unless they are willing to wait for him. Smith said he planned to find a building to rent and replace equipment as quickly as possible. He figures it will be at least two weeks before he can be back up and running.
“That’s all I can do,” he said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.