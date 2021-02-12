Early morning fire destroys Wicksburg cabinet shop

WICKSBURG – There was no mistaking the red glow in the sky.

Brad Smith got a phone call about 4:15 a.m. Friday from a neighbor telling him his business, BLS Custom Cabinet Designs, was on fire. The business is located on the front side of the property where he lives with his family on Hilltop Road near where Houston and Geneva counties meet in Wicksburg.

“By the time I made it up here, the paint booth was totally engulfed in flames,” Smith said.

A passerby had already called and reported the fire around 3:45 a.m. When Smith made it from his home to the business, fire crews were already working to extinguish flames coming from the paint booth and the main cabinet shop.

“They already had three trucks putting water on it, but it wasn’t going out,” he said. “It was so full. We had heart pine in there; so much wood inside it.”

Wicksburg Fire Department responded along with departments from Clayhatchee, Bay Springs, Slocomb and Hartford. Smoke still filled the air hours later.