Early morning fire engulfs Enterprise Santa Fe Cattle Company
Santa Fe Cattle Company fire

Santa Fe Cattle Company in Enterprise is heavily damaged after an early Tuesday morning fire that set the buidling ablaze. This photo was taken at 9 a.m.  

 SUBMITTED BY JUSTIN REBEIRO

ENTERPRISE - Fire ravaged a popular steakhouse here early Tuesday morning. 

Around 2:30 a.m., Enterprise Fire and Rescue and Enterprise police were dispatched to a report of a fire at Santa Fe Cattle Company. When units first arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

See video here.

The Enterprise Fire Department has not been available for comment, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Billy Haglund said a fire marshal was still on the scene at 10:15 a.m. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

