Easter services look more familiar than last year
Easter services look more familiar than last year

Easter Egg hunt

Children scramble looking for Easter eggs in a field at Greystone United Methodist Church in Dothan following Easter services on Sunday morning.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Easter services looked more familiar this year as COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened and vaccinations have made people more comfortable about gatherings.

Still, services were socially distanced and congregants were asked to wear masks.

Events like the annual Good Friday Cross Walk helped people of faith feel the meaning of Easter a little more deeply given the past year.

