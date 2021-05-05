2 students awarded first Clayton Jordan scholarships at Providence

The inaugural Clayton Jordan scholarships were given Wednesday at Providence Christian School’s senior awards day.
The scholarship was named after the former teacher and tennis coach at Providence who passed away last August after a battle with COVID-19. According to the Providence Dean of Students Mark Wright, the scholarship was given to two students who best exemplified Jordan’s traits of servant leadership, humility, and kindness.
“Clayton was a fixture in the Dothan community,” Wright said. “His greatest impact was not in what he did, but how he worked to serve others and offer encouragement in all of his endeavors.”
The recipients of this year’s scholarships are Kory Knight (Class of 2020) and Jackson Tate (Class of 2021), who both had a personal relationship with Jordan.
Tate was coached by Jordan on the tennis team for multiple years, where he took on a leadership position on the team and helped lead them to the state tournament for the first time in school history. Tate will be attending Samford University in the fall.
Knight took music lessons from Jordan for many years and performed at numerous church events, dinners, and Providence banquets with him and continues to perform songs written by Jordan in his new position as Worship Pastor at Pinkard Baptist Church. He is currently attending the Baptist College of Florida.
Wright said the school hopes to increase the impact of the scholarship in the future. More information can be found on the scholarship Facebook page, “Clayton Jordan Scholarship Foundation.”
Donations to the scholarship fund can be made to the Clayton Jordan Scholarship Fund at ServisFirst Bank and at the foundation’s Venmo account, @clayton-jordan-8.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.