2 students awarded first Clayton Jordan scholarships at Providence

The inaugural Clayton Jordan scholarships were given Wednesday at Providence Christian School’s senior awards day.

The scholarship was named after the former teacher and tennis coach at Providence who passed away last August after a battle with COVID-19. According to the Providence Dean of Students Mark Wright, the scholarship was given to two students who best exemplified Jordan’s traits of servant leadership, humility, and kindness.

“Clayton was a fixture in the Dothan community,” Wright said. “His greatest impact was not in what he did, but how he worked to serve others and offer encouragement in all of his endeavors.”

The recipients of this year’s scholarships are Kory Knight (Class of 2020) and Jackson Tate (Class of 2021), who both had a personal relationship with Jordan.

Tate was coached by Jordan on the tennis team for multiple years, where he took on a leadership position on the team and helped lead them to the state tournament for the first time in school history. Tate will be attending Samford University in the fall.