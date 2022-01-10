3 Dothan city schools utilize CrisisAlert for extra security

Teachers and staff at Carver 9th Grade Academy, Dothan Preparatory Academy, and Dothan High School can now call for help with the push of a button with CrisisAlert, a safety solution by CENTEGIX.

CENTEGIX technology company provides a solution to schools that delivers location accuracy, total campus coverage, and immediate audio and visual notifications, all with simple activation via the CrisisAlert badge.

"When it comes to the safety of our students and staff, we searched for the very best option, and I believe we found it," said Dothan City Schools (DCS) Safety and Security Officer Steve Parrish. "We all feel safer now with this solution in place."

Teachers and administrators can use the badge for events such as medical emergencies, student altercations, or initiating campus-wide lockdowns, including those for credible gun threats.

The solution provides coverage for both inside and outside of buildings, including parking lots and athletic fields, so no matter where the emergency, a badge holder can trigger an alert.