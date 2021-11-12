ACOM medical students selected to receive medical school scholarships from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has selected four Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine medical students to receive scholarships. As a condition of these scholarships, the recipients agree to practice as primary care or behavioral health physicians in underserved areas of Alabama after graduation.

Congratulations to the following recipients: Princess Duerte, Manila, Phillippines; Tyler Millo, Greenville, Alabama; Jessica McLean, Dothan; and Grace Thole, Medfield, Massachusetts.

“I commend each of these students for being selected for this scholarship,” said Tim Vines, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “We are truly grateful for their willingness to serve and provide quality healthcare to those who live in many of the underserved area in our state.

The majority of Alabama’s counties do not have enough primary care and behavioral health physicians. To address this statewide need, Blue Cross is investing in the future of their Primary Care Physician Network by making available $3 million in scholarships, over a multi-year period, to ACOM. Following their residency, the students who benefit from this program will practice for a minimum of three years in one of Alabama’s medically underserved counties.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.