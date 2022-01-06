ADPH updates isolation guidelines for schools

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has updated isolation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for students, faculty, and staff in K-12 schools.

The CDC clarified a question posed by the ADPH and other states which confirmed the shortened COVID-19 isolation time did apply to schools.

Shorter isolation, which focuses on when a person is most infectious, is now a minimum of five days for asymptomatic and mildly-ill people followed by continued masking for an additional five days.

According to a press release from the ADPH, it is critical that people continue to wear well-fitting masks and take additional precautions for those five days following the shorter isolation period. If a person is unable to wear a mask around others, the CDC recommends continuing isolation for 10 days.

Isolation should end when other symptoms have resolved and a person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

The CDC states that wearing masks, receiving all recommended vaccinations and booster doses, social distancing, screening tests, and improving ventilation are all important factors in the prevention of COVID-19 transmission.