ADPH updates isolation guidelines for schools

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has updated isolation guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for students, faculty, and staff in K-12 schools.
The CDC clarified a question posed by the ADPH and other states which confirmed the shortened COVID-19 isolation time did apply to schools.
Shorter isolation, which focuses on when a person is most infectious, is now a minimum of five days for asymptomatic and mildly-ill people followed by continued masking for an additional five days.
According to a press release from the ADPH, it is critical that people continue to wear well-fitting masks and take additional precautions for those five days following the shorter isolation period. If a person is unable to wear a mask around others, the CDC recommends continuing isolation for 10 days.
Isolation should end when other symptoms have resolved and a person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.
The CDC states that wearing masks, receiving all recommended vaccinations and booster doses, social distancing, screening tests, and improving ventilation are all important factors in the prevention of COVID-19 transmission.
“As pediatricians, we understand the extreme stress this pandemic is placing on families,” said District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield. “Our best medical advice is for parents to vaccinate their age-eligible children in order to protect their children's health and keep kids in school.”
One school district in the Wiregrass, Ozark City Schools, has enforced a mask mandate for students and staff after seeing a significant increase in local COVID-19 cases.
Colleges are also monitoring recommendations from the ADPH and CDC when considering guidelines for the spring semester.
Wallace Community College Dothan (WCCD) is following new health protocols for its 2022 spring semester’s health and safety plan based on information and recommendations from the ADPH and CDC and requires all individuals at all college sites to wear masks while indoors effective this past Tuesday.
The college-wide mask requirement will remain in place until pandemic trends allow the college to end it.
Dual enrollment students will follow the mask policy of the high school or center in which they are taking Wallace classes.
“The current COVID-19 numbers in the college's service area require the need for more stringent health and safety protocols in an effort to protect the health of college employees and students and still offer a wide range of instructional options,” according to a WCC release.
Enterprise State Community College continues its fall semester guidelines, which required students and faculty to wear masks and practice social distancing while inside all buildings of both the Enterprise and Ozark campuses.
Additionally, Auburn University and the University of Alabama are requiring individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in all buildings and transportation vehicles at all college campuses of the two institutions.
ADPH expects CDC to formally update additional guidance for COVID-19 prevention in schools and will provide the information when it becomes available.