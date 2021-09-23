Adult Education programs open doors for students

LaToya Patton has a clear vision of what she hopes her future will look like.
She’ll get her GED and finish cosmetology school at Wallace Community College. Then she’ll get her state license in cosmetology. She will open up her own beauty salon in Ozark and name it Miss Black Diamonds Beauty and Wash. Eventually she’ll move out of her apartment and get a house.
“I love doing hair; and I love making wigs for cancer patients,” Patton said. “That’s what I love to do. I love helping people… That’s where I’m at. That’s what I want to do. I want to open up my own salon to help my community and help other people.”
Patton is among the non-traditional students enrolled in Wallace Community College’s Adult Education program.
At 45, Patton is working hard to see her vision come into focus. She attends GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Adult Education program at Wallace in Dothan and cosmetology classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Salon and Spa Management program at Wallace. She also has other classes in the afternoons and evenings.
She has three more tests to take to complete her GED and two more semesters to finish her cosmetology coursework.
Patton gets emotional talking about her plans. Life has been a struggle. At 16, Patton dropped out of high school when she had her first child. She’s worked at nursing homes, restaurants, and even the railroad, she said. She was a single mom raising three kids – three wonderful kids who are all grown up, she said, and who have supported her current journey and keep her going.
“I love them with all my heart,” Patton said.
Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is observed Sept. 19-25, highlighting the programs that provide adults with new opportunities for themselves and their families.
Unlike other courses, the Adult Education program enrolls students at any time. Many students want to focus solely on getting their GED, or General Education Development diploma. Others are actually working to get their high school diploma, which is little more difficult because of the criteria required, but for some people getting a diploma from their actual high school is important, said Remona Riley, the Adult Education career coach at Wallace.
The Adult Education program will accept GED students as young as 16, but students must be 19 to pursue their high school diploma.
But the Adult Education program also provides help for adults learning to read or those who want to improve their reading, writing and math skills. The program also offers English as a Second Language instruction, English literacy and civics classes, and academic support for college students.
Students like Patton are dual enrolled in GED classes and college credit programs like cosmetology and welding. But Wallace also provides fast-track non-credit certification for certified nursing assistants, certified medication assistants, industrial welding, dental assistants and others – workforce development courses that can take as little as 25 days and up to 40 weeks.
Adult students often turn to federal Pell grants for financial assistance to pay for college, but they can’t qualify for Pell grants unless they have a GED or high school diploma, Riley said. The workforce development courses provide students a quick entry into a new career path while they get their GED.
Riley said the opportunity to get a GED and workforce training can open doors for people.
“It’s never too late,” she said.
Patton started her journey back in July. Her advice to others is to never give up. She admits she used to be a quitter, but has worked hard to remove that word from her vocabulary and her life.
“Keep on going,” Patton said. “Let God guide you in the right direction, and let him show you what he can do. You’ve got to have patience.”
