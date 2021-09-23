Adult Education programs open doors for students

LaToya Patton has a clear vision of what she hopes her future will look like.

She’ll get her GED and finish cosmetology school at Wallace Community College. Then she’ll get her state license in cosmetology. She will open up her own beauty salon in Ozark and name it Miss Black Diamonds Beauty and Wash. Eventually she’ll move out of her apartment and get a house.

“I love doing hair; and I love making wigs for cancer patients,” Patton said. “That’s what I love to do. I love helping people… That’s where I’m at. That’s what I want to do. I want to open up my own salon to help my community and help other people.”

Patton is among the non-traditional students enrolled in Wallace Community College’s Adult Education program.

At 45, Patton is working hard to see her vision come into focus. She attends GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Adult Education program at Wallace in Dothan and cosmetology classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Salon and Spa Management program at Wallace. She also has other classes in the afternoons and evenings.

She has three more tests to take to complete her GED and two more semesters to finish her cosmetology coursework.