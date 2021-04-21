Alley of Dreams: Student artists transforming downtown Dothan alley into hip, urban dreamscape

A group of young artists are turning a bleak downtown Dothan alleyway into a colorful dreamscape in the largest collaborative art installation the city has ever had.
Dothan Technology Center graphic design students started on a massive art installation in Scout Alley, accessible from Foster Street through Porter Park and St. Andrews Street downtown, on Wednesday; they’re calling it the “Alley of Dreams.”
“It’s an alley of just all kinds of dreams; it may be fantasy, it could be reality… It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Gina Burdeshaw, DTC graphic arts teacher, said while pointing out hundreds of feet of blank walls and pathways that will soon be covered in a mosaic of students’ creations.
“It’s very hip. It’s very urban. It has got a lot of bright colors. It has so much character because every one of our students is so different. They're so artistic, but they all have their own style.”
Two large murals will soon be visible to people traveling along St. Andrews Street, including a 10-foot-tall mermaid coming out of a large shipwreck and a hot-pink dragon crashing through a glass window, according to Burdeshaw. Some of the exhibits will glow in the dark, some will be 3-D giving people the impressing their walking over a bridge painted on the ground, and some will include props and seating.
While all the art pieces are considered to be Instagram-able spots, some will be interactive for people to complete the work of art by standing in the middle of it like a pair of angel wings.
Some local professional artists are supposed to help with some of the project.
Other aspects of the exhibit are going to be kept secret until their reveal, Burdeshaw said.
The project is a partnership with the Dothan Downtown group that has discussed opportunities to enliven the alleyway for years.
“It is not the traditional murals that we're used to seeing in Dothan, which is exactly why I love it,” Jamie Bienvenu, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority executive director, said. “It's very out-of-the-box.
“As far as people coming in downtown and experiencing the alley, I don't think that they're going to be able to go anywhere in Dothan and experience something as unique and funky and out of the box. It tells its own story as you start, and gradually walk through and experience each installation.”
The quasi-governmental group received permission to paint the back of private buildings and public infrastructure to beautify the mostly barren passageway. Bienvenu said it also provided the students with paint supplies and will accommodate props for many of the interactive exhibits.
“It’s not a big-budget project, but it will definitely show what you can do when you come together and partner with local artists, especially students who haven't had an opportunity like this before to really share their art with a community that they grew up in and make impacts on how people experience downtown,” Bienvenu said.
A previously dull-looking cement wall was already looking a bit brighter on Wednesday as high school students adorned it with elves, wizards, and fantasy characters while other students were priming the ground for future pieces.
Joseph Tilaye, a senior at Dothan High School, was painting an original character he had sketched when he stopped for an interview. He said he is thankful for the opportunity to leave his mark with his passion.
“It’s so crazy. The idea like as a kid you never think you're just going to one day come out to downtown Dothan and just paint a mural that's going to be here for years to come,” Tilaye said. “You never just imagine you'll have that impact on your own hometown.”
Tilaye said he hopes this experience will be the beginning of a future career in graphic design.
While taking a break from painting a woodland scene, sophomore Amari Menefee said painting makes her feel connected to her grandmother, an art teacher who introduced Menefee to the joy of art and crafts at a young age.
“It kind of helps me still be connected to her in some way,” Menefee said. “I could go back and be like hey, I did this… It's also just fun in general, to create art. It's just something I enjoy personally.”
At some point in the project’s timeline, the City of Dothan is expected to hang mood lighting overhead and alongside the length of the alley, Bienvenu said.
“The potential for this is just limitless,” Bienvenu said.
The alleyway could also be used to host events and possibilities for some businesses to use the area as an extended seating area.
Burdeshaw said her students will come on fieldtrips to the alley in split groups every other week to work on their pieces until the end of school in June while some students may volunteer their time on the weekend. The goal is to complete the project by the fall.
