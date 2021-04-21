Alley of Dreams: Student artists transforming downtown Dothan alley into hip, urban dreamscape

“It’s not a big-budget project, but it will definitely show what you can do when you come together and partner with local artists, especially students who haven't had an opportunity like this before to really share their art with a community that they grew up in and make impacts on how people experience downtown,” Bienvenu said.

A previously dull-looking cement wall was already looking a bit brighter on Wednesday as high school students adorned it with elves, wizards, and fantasy characters while other students were priming the ground for future pieces.

Joseph Tilaye, a senior at Dothan High School, was painting an original character he had sketched when he stopped for an interview. He said he is thankful for the opportunity to leave his mark with his passion.

“It’s so crazy. The idea like as a kid you never think you're just going to one day come out to downtown Dothan and just paint a mural that's going to be here for years to come,” Tilaye said. “You never just imagine you'll have that impact on your own hometown.”

Tilaye said he hopes this experience will be the beginning of a future career in graphic design.