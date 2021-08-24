Auburn prepares needed pharmacists amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

“Community pharmacies are the bedrock of our industry,” said Richard Hansen, HSOP dean. “But we also have pharmacists with the Department of Public Health, as well as Medicaid and Medicare policy agencies. We have research grants with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, just to name a few. There are pharmacists everywhere. And there should be.”

A team approach

To prepare future pharmacists like Meadows to work on health care teams, Auburn augments its rigorous curriculum with interprofessional education, or IPE. Combining pharmacy, nursing, medicine, social work, nutrition and other students in realistic health care settings, IPE provides unique insight into the roles of medical experts on a clinical team.

“I think it’s just as important to learn the roles of other health care team members like doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and social workers as it is to learn about those of pharmacists,” Meadows said. “These experiences have challenged me and helped me see the huge need for pharmacists in all areas — including rural and underserved communities. And it has helped me see that I want to be part of an interprofessional team.”