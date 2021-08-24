Auburn prepares needed pharmacists amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

AUBURN – When Sydney Meadows graduates from Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy, or HSOP, in May, the New Site, Alabama, native will join the ranks of seasoned pharmacists leading advancements throughout the industry.
Opportunities abound as pharmacists continue to wear multiple hats — anchoring neighborhoods through community pharmacies, bolstering health care teams in clinical settings, researching and developing treatments for devastating diseases and providing strategy and policy guidance on health care issues such as COVID-19.
“Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, public awareness of the role of pharmacists has expanded,” said Kimberly Braxton Lloyd, HSOP associate dean of clinical affairs and outreach. “People relied on pharmacists and pharmacies for their continuity of care for everything from vaccines to telehealth services and more. It really emphasized how accessible the pharmacy profession is.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also demonstrated the critical need for pharmacists to have a prominent seat at the policy table, advising leaders alongside their health care partners. Auburn’s Spencer Durham, HSOP associate clinical professor, served on Alabama’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force, appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey. Durham also practices as the infectious diseases clinical pharmacist with the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System and is a board-certified infectious disease pharmacist.
“Community pharmacies are the bedrock of our industry,” said Richard Hansen, HSOP dean. “But we also have pharmacists with the Department of Public Health, as well as Medicaid and Medicare policy agencies. We have research grants with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, just to name a few. There are pharmacists everywhere. And there should be.”
A team approach
To prepare future pharmacists like Meadows to work on health care teams, Auburn augments its rigorous curriculum with interprofessional education, or IPE. Combining pharmacy, nursing, medicine, social work, nutrition and other students in realistic health care settings, IPE provides unique insight into the roles of medical experts on a clinical team.
“I think it’s just as important to learn the roles of other health care team members like doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and social workers as it is to learn about those of pharmacists,” Meadows said. “These experiences have challenged me and helped me see the huge need for pharmacists in all areas — including rural and underserved communities. And it has helped me see that I want to be part of an interprofessional team.”
Braxton Lloyd points to the Auburn University Health Care and Education Clinic, known as the Boykin Clinic, as a prime example of the school’s interdisciplinary focus and practice. Primarily administered and staffed by HSOP and Auburn’s School of Nursing, the Boykin Clinic provides health care services for Auburn residents, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.
“The goal of the clinic is to bring our health care providers together — students from nursing, medicine, pharmacy, social work, dietetics, kinesiology and more — so they work as a team very early within their curricula, learning to respect and integrate the skills, abilities and knowledge of every team member into the care of that patient,” Braxton Lloyd said.
Hands-on experience
The COVID-19 pandemic also revealed the importance of Auburn pharmacy students’ larger role in society.
“We were aggressive on multiple fronts last year,” Hansen said. “It was important to keep our students in health care settings as much as possible, and one way we did that is through our continuing community outreach.”
HSOP students like Harley Moore of Decatur served the Auburn community through COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics during the past year and through clinical partnerships throughout Alabama, including with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the State Wellness Center in Montgomery and mobile clinics throughout the state.
“Outreach lets you see the struggles of everyday people,” Moore said. “For example, maybe you are privileged enough not to experience food insecurity, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist. Outreach puts you in clinics and environments where you can experience situations beyond what you might in your normal life. This helps you not only become a better person, but also a better practitioner.”